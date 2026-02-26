A Naval Blockade Is Real" - Vadim Gigin Assesses the Threat of US Forceful Action Against Cuba

Donald Trump is once again escalating the situation around Cuba. The US President has declared the country a threat to national security, imposed a fuel blockade, and threatened tariffs on any country that dares to supply oil to Havana. Washington is seriously considering the idea of a full naval blockade.

Vadim Gigin, a member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus and Director General of the National Library of Belarus, analyzed Trump's motives and the prospects for a repeat of the "Venezuelan scenario" in Cuba on the program "Blitz with Pavel Lazovik."

Trump's anti-Cuban policy is no accident – it is rooted in a deep historical trauma within the American establishment. "The US ruling circles have always been very anti-Cuban because the challenge posed by the Cuban Revolution of 1959 is very painful for the US ruling circles. Right next to America is a relatively small country pursuing an independent policy," explained Vadim Gigin.

Furthermore, the Florida emigration – those who fled Cuba after the revolution – remains a powerful factor. "They hate Castro, they hate the current regime. And there's a lot of personal, a lot of psychology at play here, much more than in the confrontation with Mexico, Colombia, or Venezuela," the deputy emphasized.

Washington hopes that a tough blockade will work. Some see this as an attempt to repeat the "Venezuelan scenario." "America is counting on exerting pressure on Venezuela, carrying out not perestroika, but a regime upgrade, that is, removing Maduro. Current politicians are pursuing the policy that the United States needs," the expert commented.

By cutting off Cuba's oil supplies, the US hopes that economic problems will trigger either an internal explosion or a coup at the top. They will force Cuba's ruling circles to make significant concessions. "Now Trump has become president. During his presidency, he does what he wants and what he can. This fits into Trump's somewhat adventurous policies, which are completely reshaping geopolitics. This is exactly the same thing happening with Greenland, the Middle East, the Gaza Strip, and so on. It fits into a single wave," Vadim Gigin asserted.

Proposals for a naval blockade are being voiced. "This escalation is entirely possible. Trump's military strategy is to never resort to a ground operation. That is, a naval blockade without any bombings or strikes, but a forceful one. They have enough navy to blockade the Cuban coast," the expert stated.

Meanwhile, Latin American countries lack the resources to resist the US. Even Brazil, with its largest navy in the region, will not break the blockade. "There will be some solidarity, a United Nations meeting, but nothing more," predicted Vadim Gigin.