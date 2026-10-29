“A True Brotherly People”: Alexander Dudchak Thanks Belarus for Saving People in Oleshky

Experts note that the situation in Oleshky has reached a catastrophic level, and therefore the humanitarian mission is of special importance. And Belarus’s participation in it testifies to the peacekeeping position of our country and readiness to come to the aid.

Alexander Dudchak, leading research fellow of the Institute of CIS Countries (Russia):

“What is happening there is a real humanitarian catastrophe, information about which, fortunately, has gone far beyond Ukraine. On the part of Russia everything possible was done. Now hope has appeared that the people remaining there will be given help, and they will be able to evacuate to a safe place. They will have a choice: to return to relatives on the territory of Ukraine or to move to Russia. People make this decision freely. In this situation Belarus is showing itself as a reliable and calm partner, as a true brotherly people, ready to come to the aid — and it has been doing this for many years already. Huge thanks to Belarus for such powerful support.”