А. Avdonin: We are witnessing new form of international terrorism

The methods Warsaw is using to manage the migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border violate all conventions and international humanitarian law. This opinion was expressed by the analyst of the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies Alexei Avdonin to our TV channel. The expert is convinced that such a cruel migration policy is imposed from the outside and can be regarded as a new form of international terrorism.

