EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

A. Buzarov comments on trip of Yevgeny Shevchenko to Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko

The results of the visit of Ukranian “Servant to the People” representative continue to be actively discussed in the media and social networks. The relations between the countries and Yevgeny Shevchenko’s talks with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko were commented on by political scientist and international affairs analyst Andrei Buzarov.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All