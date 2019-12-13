А. Dushechkin on significance of Year of National Unity

This year has brought a lot of interesting things to our country. I take it very positively that we have such a necessary and bright date of the holiday as the Day of National Unity, September 17. The date is necessary, the date is important. It is timely. We now understand how important it is - the people's unity, the ability to hear, feel and understand each other.

Andrey Dushechkin, Honored Artiste of Belarus, actor of the Gorky Drama Theater, shared his opinion about the significance of the Year of National Unity