А. Dushechkin on significance of Year of National Unity

Not just listening, but hearing each other is one of the missions of the Year of National Unity. We are all citizens of one country, for which we want only the best. And year 2020 showed that we didn't talk, communicate, and spend enough time together and allowed a split in society to occur.



This year has brought a lot of interesting things to our country. I take it very positively that we have such a necessary and bright date of the holiday as the Day of National Unity, September 17. The date is necessary, the date is important. It is timely. We now understand how important it is - the people's unity, the ability to hear, feel and understand each other.
Andrey Dushechkin, Honored Artiste of Belarus, actor of the Gorky Drama Theater, shared his opinion about the significance of the Year of National Unity


