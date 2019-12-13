3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
А. Dushechkin on significance of Year of National Unity
Not just listening, but hearing each other is one of the missions of the Year of National Unity. We are all citizens of one country, for which we want only the best. And year 2020 showed that we didn't talk, communicate, and spend enough time together and allowed a split in society to occur.
This year has brought a lot of interesting things to our country. I take it very positively that we have such a necessary and bright date of the holiday as the Day of National Unity, September 17. The date is necessary, the date is important. It is timely. We now understand how important it is - the people's unity, the ability to hear, feel and understand each other.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All