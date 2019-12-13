А. Grozin: Post-Soviet countries may become transit territory for refugees from Afghanistan

The European press is already overflown with apocalyptic texts about 1 or 2 million Afghan refugees coming in the EU countries. They are now competing there in estimating how many Afghans will end up in the EU territory in the near future. Our countries run the risk that tens of thousands, if not millions, of people may come through the transit territory. It is hard to say what kind of people they will be. Because some of them have worked with the Americans, some of them just want to go to the EU, some of them have terrorist aspirations and it is very difficult to filter and check all these people. That is, they can pose a threat to us as well, not only as a transit territory, but they can simply try to transfer radical ideas not only to Central Asia, but to all post-Soviet countries. This applies to the Caucasus, Russia, and the countries of Eastern Europe.

Andrei Grozin, political scientist, senior fellow at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences

