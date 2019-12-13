A. Isachenko: Direct lines are an effective way of communication between citizens and authorities

Direct telephone lines are an effective way of communication between citizens and authorities. This opinion was shared today by the Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Republic, Anatoly Isachenko while receiving calls. The Vice Speaker emphasized that dialogue with people and solving their problems is a priority task for all civil servants. And direct lines have proven to be a convenient and quick way of handling various issues. People can call from any region with their concerns: from personal problems, housing and communal services, land issues to proposals for amendments to legislation.