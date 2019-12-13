EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news


A. Lebedev: some telegram channels publish provocations and incite people

The destructive telegram channels, with daily dozens of fakes, do not write about the consequences. More and more people understand what means and whose interests are pursued by such broadcasting instruments. Russian businessman Artemy Lebedev spoke about one of the authors of such a channel, which published the data of thousands of employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus, in his YouTube blog.

