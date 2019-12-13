3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
A. Lebedev: some telegram channels publish provocations and incite people
The destructive telegram channels, with daily dozens of fakes, do not write about the consequences. More and more people understand what means and whose interests are pursued by such broadcasting instruments. Russian businessman Artemy Lebedev spoke about one of the authors of such a channel, which published the data of thousands of employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus, in his YouTube blog.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All