A. Lukashenko: Belarus going through a difficult period of statehood formation

Belarus is going through a difficult period of statehood formation, and this is connected, among other things, with the change of generations. This is what the President said during his visit to the BNTU. The reason for the visit was significant - the country's leading technical university celebrated its centenary! The university became the pioneer of engineering creativity in the country. The highly demanded technical specialists are being trained here.



Graduates of the university "applied their hands" to all the landmark sites of Belarus, from the National Library and the "Minsk-Arena" to the nuclear power plant . Through their efforts the image of a modern country was shaped.



