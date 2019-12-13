3.42 RUB
А. Lukashenko: Belarusian civil aviation demonstrates exemplary precision and teamwork
Belarus celebrates the Civil Aviation Workers Day on November 7.President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated civil aviation workers and veterans on their professional holiday.
"You have chosen the work in the sky as your life's work. Special responsibility and flawless duty performance is required from each of you every day," the head of state said.
The congratulatory message reads, "Transportation of passengers, delivery of cargoes, search and rescue operations are the most important areas for air transport. Although the unfavorable epidemiological situation and various negative events of this year have led to certain changes in your work, Belarusian civil aviation continues to demonstrate exemplary precision and teamwork ensuring safe flights inside and outside our country. "
"I am convinced that in the future the Belarusian aviation will continue to develop actively and solve all the multifaceted problems it faces. Today I would like to address special words of gratitude to the veterans of the industry whose example ensures the continuity of the best traditions of the national aviation," the President of Belarus said.
Alexander Lukashenko wished everyone peaceful and quiet skies overhead, happiness and well-being.
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
