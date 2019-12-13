А. Lukashenko: Belarusian civil aviation demonstrates exemplary precision and teamwork

Belarus celebrates the Civil Aviation Workers Day on November 7.President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated civil aviation workers and veterans on their professional holiday.



"You have chosen the work in the sky as your life's work. Special responsibility and flawless duty performance is required from each of you every day," the head of state said.



The congratulatory message reads, "Transportation of passengers, delivery of cargoes, search and rescue operations are the most important areas for air transport. Although the unfavorable epidemiological situation and various negative events of this year have led to certain changes in your work, Belarusian civil aviation continues to demonstrate exemplary precision and teamwork ensuring safe flights inside and outside our country. "



"I am convinced that in the future the Belarusian aviation will continue to develop actively and solve all the multifaceted problems it faces. Today I would like to address special words of gratitude to the veterans of the industry whose example ensures the continuity of the best traditions of the national aviation," the President of Belarus said.



Alexander Lukashenko wished everyone peaceful and quiet skies overhead, happiness and well-being.



