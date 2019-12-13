A. Lukashenko: Country becomes more prosperous, thanks to work of Belarusians

Four stations are put into operation: Kovalskaya Sloboda, Vokzalnaya, Ploshchad Frantishka Bogushevicha and Yubileinaya Ploshchad. In total, it is planned to make 14 stopping points on the third line: from Kurasovshchina to Zeleny Lug through the city center. This will make road traffic in the capital more comfortable. New stations will open for passengers on November 7 at 12.30 am.