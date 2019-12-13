3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
A. Lukashenko: Country becomes more prosperous, thanks to work of Belarusians
Four stations are put into operation: Kovalskaya Sloboda, Vokzalnaya, Ploshchad Frantishka Bogushevicha and Yubileinaya Ploshchad. In total, it is planned to make 14 stopping points on the third line: from Kurasovshchina to Zeleny Lug through the city center. This will make road traffic in the capital more comfortable. New stations will open for passengers on November 7 at 12.30 am.
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
