A. Lukashenko and V. Putin discuss situation inside our country and abroad
The Presidents discussed the situation inside our country and abroad, especially in the western direction. The leaders discussed the fight against coronavirus. The Presidents agreed that the citizens of Belarus will voluntarily take part in the third stage of trials of the coronavirus vaccine produced in Russia. Belarus will become the first country to which this vaccine will be supplied.
