A. Lukashenko: best traditions of Belarusians continue in good deeds

The main Christmas event is being held at the Palace of the Republic as part of the charity event "Our Children". More than 2000 children are invited. They came from all regions of Belarus. These are not only those who have been left without parental care and need additional attention, but also the winners at the Olympiads, who demonstrate noticeable success in their studies or sports. The president also came for the holiday. It has became a tradition for the whole country to join the marathon of good deeds for little Belarusians in these New Year's days by the initiative of Alexander Lukashenko.



The President thanked all those who gave the holiday to the children, and said many kind words to the little Belarusians. The colorful show became a memorable gift, a New Year's fairy tale, which certainly will provide a festive mood for the children!



