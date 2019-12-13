А. Lukashenko: there will be no Maidans in Belarus

A special historic mission is to save the state in the hour of most severe trials. This is the task for the special police unit and, in a wider sense, for the entire security wing, said the President while visiting Minsk Special Purpose Police Unit. This unit was founded 32 years ago. During its glorious history its fighters and commanders have made a huge contribution to the elimination of organized crime and bandit gangs in Belarus. The commander in chief also noted the role of the Special Purpose Police Unit in the confrontation with the Maidan technologies and attempts to plunge the country into chaos this year. The latest cases of detention of militants and extremists armed to the teeth, who were going to spoil the New Year holidays for the Belarusians, were also the merit of the security forces.