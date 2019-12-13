A. Lukashenko to doctors in Stolbtsy: you turned out to be strong people

Help for patients with coronavirus in the regions was discussed today at Stolbtsy Central District Hospital. The head of state visited it within a large presidential program of monitoring medical facilities in connection with COVID.

The situation is difficult, as elsewhere in the world, but as the leader once again made sure, it is absolutely controlled. Using the example of the clinic in Stolbtsy, the head of state looked at how patients are treated at the district level. Now there are many more coronavirus patients in the district institution than during the first wave. Alexander Lukashenko examined the departments of the clinic, entered the intensive care unit, where difficult patients are being nursed. Over the past few days, the incidence of coronavirus has decreased. |The treatment standards do not differ from those in the capital.

The President thanked the doctors for their well-coordinated work. In this difficult year, doctors are true heroes of our time. Despite the fear of an unknown virus, they continued to work providing patients with all the necessary assistance. Doctors did not support the attempts of some journalists in spring to shake the situation in Stolbtsy on the basis of the coronavirus.