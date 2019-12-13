3.42 RUB
Digitalization of justice completed in the Supreme and regional courts
Digitization of the country's judicial system, the new Constitution and resonant criminal cases were discussed at the meeting between the President and Head of the Supreme Court Valentin Sukalo. An invariable guideline for the representatives of this sphere is to be more attentive to people and to each specific case in practice. The approach demonstrates the image of the entire judicial vertical of the country.
Specialists of various profiles are working on the new version of the Constitution, including judges of the Constitutional Court. Proposals in their profile will also be received from the Supreme Court. Then the document will be presented to the public.
The digitalization of justice has been completed in the Supreme and regional courts. The trials will be recorded from tomorrow. They will also launch a unified information system for courts of general jurisdiction. The situation in each district will be available online. Valentin Sukalo told the journalists about the proposals of the Supreme Court on amendments to the Basic Law.
The Supreme Court proposed to simplify the functions of the president in terms of appointing judges
The crime situation has improved, the crime rate has decreased over the past 10 years. The number of administrative cases under consideration in Minsk courts has increased, but the situation does not cause concern. Judicial errors have been reduced to a minimum. Many decisions are appealed. Only 20% out of 700 000 decisions of various categories are appealed to the higher-ranking instance.
