Alexander Lukashenko: We do not want any conflict on the state border of Belarus
Belarus isn’t eager to start any conflict on the state border! Alexander Lukashenko said this at the meeting with the working group on drafting the Constitution.
Any political innovation, especially in the Basic Law, must create conditions for the development of a sovereign country.
Allegations of supporting illegal migration are complete nonsense. Belarus continues to guard its border and suppresses illegal attempts. The President noted that the Belarusian side has banned several thousand people from entering the country recently. Poland is using the migration crisis to divert attention from its internal problems and at the same time remind of itself in the EU.
The new proposals on the Constitution should not destabilize the situation in society. It is proposed to preserve the existing system of power in the country. The All-Belarusian People's Assembly, the redistribution of powers between government agencies will gain special role. The institution of the family and traditional values is one of the priorities of Belarus: the state stands for the continuity of generations and the development of national foundations. Patriotism and historical memory are paid high attention to.
The Belarusians will share their opinion in the adoption of the Constitution. The draft of the updated Law is planned to be presented for national discussion in November-December this year.
