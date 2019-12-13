А. Lukashenko named most popular foreign leader in Ukraine

Ukraine is sinking deeper and deeper into a political crisis. The Ukrainians trust foreign leaders more than they trust their own ones. Alexander Lukashenko is the most popular President among the Ukrainians. This is confirmed by the last poll held by Kiev International Institute of Sociology. The results are published not only by the Ukrainian, but also by the Russian editions. 36% of the Ukrainians trust the Belarusian President. In the rating of their sympathies Lukashenko is 10 positions ahead of the favorite American Biden and Frenchman Macron. Vladimir Putin, for well-known reasons, is not trusted by almost 80% of Ukrainians. The position of the incumbent leader of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, is no better. If the vote were today, Zelensky would get no more than 21% of the votes, and his closest rivals would be 5 points behind him. Half of the citizens are sure to support his resignation. Today, the "Opposition Platform - For Life" party adopted a resolution on the beginning of the impeachment procedure against Zelensky.