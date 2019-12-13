A. Lukashenko on incidence of COVID-19: There should be no complacency in Belarus

Belarus will develop a base for the production of various vaccines. This is perspective and concerns bio-security of the country, guarantees independence from external supplies.







The issue was discussed in Vitebsk Region at the Belvitunipharm enterprise, which was visited by the President. They intend to use this site for the production of a Belarusian drug. There is already a prototype of the Belarusian vaccine against coronavirus. The President was also interested in the overall epidemiological situation in the country. There are no global reasons for concern! We can resist the virus. The situation with the incidence of Covid remains under the control of the President. Vaccination is also taking place in a quiet mode in the country.





The position of the Head of State remains unchanged. It is unacceptable to force vaccinations! There should be a choice for everyone.





The President had been planning to visit this enterprise for a long time. Experience, competence plus total modernization allows us to compete today and keep the brand. The enterprise is strong in the production of veterinary drugs. But above all, it is a serious base for biotechnology. So it is no coincidence that they want to use it as a platform for the production of Belarusian vaccines.





There is a demand for Vitebsk medicines both in the West and in the East. The President was gifted with the plant's developments.





The President instructed to simplify the legislation in the field of development and implementation of bioprocessing and the registration of biological products. All the statements will be adopted in September.





We have been living in the pandemic for 1,5 years. The developed strategy to counter Covid turned out to be reliable.





"I believe, there are no global reasons for concern. Once again, I want to assure everyone: we are coping with this disaster today. We will not get ahead amid unnecessary information noise, political disputes, demonstrations, as in individual states," the Belarusian leader emphasized.





Belarus has spent nearly a billion dollars on anti-Covid measures. This is the purchase of medicines and vaccines, the organization of the production of masks and disinfectants, allowances for doctors. We invested in all spheres, no matter how difficult it was.





Microbiologists and scientists have already developed a prototype for our vaccine. Pre-clinical trials are underway. There is still a clinical phase ahead. It will take a year to put it into production.





What matters is the country's biosafety! The investment and effort will pay off. And the domestic virologists are one of the best.





Sergei Belyaev, General Director of RUE "Belmedpreparaty":





"The production is planned in two stages. The first one is pilot production, when laboratory technology will be adapted to the needs of industrial production. It is planned to use 2 sites. Belvitunipharm is one of them, given their experience with vaccine creation. They will produce an active component, go to clinical trials in order to study their effectiveness and safety already in human studies."





Sergei Bolshakov, General Director of Belvitunipharm OJSC:





"We are talking about a joint venture with Belmedpreparaty, a completely new venture that will integrate Belmedpreparaty's experience in human medicine and ours in the biological industry. The new enterprise will produce a vaccine for humans using modern equipment. Vaccines for humans and animals on production issues are 90% the same. There is no difference for production."





It was decided that Belmedpreparaty and Belvitunipharm will work in tandem. A pilot site for vaccine production will be located at the Vitebsk enterprise.





The Belarusian vaccine against coronavirus is planned to be released in the first half of 2023. There are Russian and Chinese vaccines for those who want to be vaccinated. Specialized centers have been deployed in large shopping centers. The vaccination at the enterprises is also provided.



