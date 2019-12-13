A. Lukashenko communicating with staff of children's hospital: This is the style of my work: to be where it's needed the most

The President continues to monitor the situation in providing assistance to patients with coronavirus. Today Alexander Lukashenko visited Minsk children's infectious diseases hospital. Every child with COVID living in Minsk gets treatment right here. Since February 1730 children have been treated here. The disease was complicated by pneumonia in 169 cases. If in the spring older people with chronic diseases became serious patients, now young patients also need help. The President was interested in how the hospital corresponds to modern approaches today. And he paid special attention to the functionality in the construction and reconstruction of hospitals.



"We have conceived the construction of a new hospital in Minsk in Novinki neighborhood. But we need to make a concrete decision. I mean functionality. It's not only about a medication, a scalpel, and a syringe, but also psychology, comfort, convenience. So that a person feels good and recover," - said the President.



Alexander Lukashenko also drew attention to the fact that people come to the hospital not to rest, but to be treated.



"We need to build hospitals correctly and equip them rationally."



More than 25 000 children are treated in the children's infectious diseases every year. Given the epidemic situation, a lot of efforts are concentrated on the fight against coronavirus. The work of the hospital and its departments, the availability of everything necessary to provide assistance to the youngest patients, as well as all the nuances of organizing the treatment process are in the center of attention of the head of state, especially in the "red zone".



On these Christmas days, children, of course, want to be at home with their relatives, and not in hospital wards. But they have to resist the virus. Support and attention are very important for recovery, and it is even more pleasant to receive gifts.



Communicating with the hospital staff, the President confirms that his style of work remains unchanged. Health and anti-coronavirus movement are at the forefront, so it’s not surprising that every week there are visits to medical institutions in the presidential schedule.



Voluntariness will be the main principle of upcoming coronavirus vaccination in Belarus, according to the President. The conversation on this holiday turned out to be open and sincere. They touched upon a variety of issues, not only medical ones.



