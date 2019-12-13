А. Lukashenko signs decree renaming Youth Day into Day of Youth and Students

Now it's not only the Day of Youth, but also the Day of Students. People aged 14 to 31 will celebrate their holiday on the last Sunday of June. The decree on the renaming of the day was signed by Alexander Lukashenko. The changes are aimed at improving the status of students and their role in the socio-political life of the Belarusian society and state, as well as will helping to unite students and young workers, based on the best traditions of continuity of youth movements. By the way, one of the BSU students approached the President with the idea of such a holiday in January this year. In an open conversation with Alexander Lukashenko the young man said that our youth does not have its own holiday. The Head of State welcomed the initiative and promised that such a date will definitely be in the national calendar.