A. Lukashenko signs laws on media, telecommunications and public events

The President signed the amended law on mass media, approved innovations in the law on public events, as well as changes in the law on telecommunications.

The innovations concern threats to national security. Thus, the changes in the document "On mass events" were prepared taking into account the accumulated practice in order to increase the level of law and order to prevent violations of the rights and freedoms of citizens, the legitimate interests of organizations.

Political parties and other public associations are responsible for making public calls by their participants to hold public events before obtaining the appropriate permission, including through the production and distribution of leaflets, posters, banners and other materials.