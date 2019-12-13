А. Lukashenko talks to journalists: discussion of topical issues uncut

After the official part of the event in honor of Victory Day, the President had a talk with journalists. It has been a long tradition connected with this holiday.



Foreign guests asked their questions. For example, Lithuanian colleagues took advantage of their visa-free entry into our country. The representative of Lithuania also congratulated the Belarusian people on behalf of all the sensible people in this country, including on behalf of the politician Algirdas Paleckis, sentenced to 6 years in prison.



They discussed the sanctions pressure and militarization of Poland, asked the head of state what is meant by "patriotism" today.



Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:



I have already said, to be a patriot of your country is to live in your country, love it and do everything for the prosperity of this country. As for this day, fostering patriotism is what keeps us going in many ways. For me, it's a very hard and stressful job. It seems like, well, one hour of work and that's it, no, it's very hard strenuous work, but I'm proud to have it.



I want to thank everyone in our Belarus, there probably isn't a single person left who didn't come out to thank the generation that brought us the Victory. Thank you all for remembering and coming to them, just as we do to them and our children do to us," the President of the Republic of Belarus took the opportunity to thank citizens for participating in today's events.



