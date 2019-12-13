А. Lukashenko extends Christmas greetings to Belarusians

Tonight is a special evening for all the Orthodox believers. The world is waiting for one of the greatest and brightest holidays - Christmas. This eventunitesus in goodness and mercy, and gives us hope and love. PresidentAlexander Lukashenko extended Christmas greetings to theBelarusian people:



Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus: "This wonderful holiday fills the history of human existence on Earth with a deeper meaning. Every year it reminds us about the importance of spiritual renewal, selfless love for people around us, the ultimate value of kindness and mercy.



During these joyful festive days simple communication with our loved ones warms our hearts, strengthens faith in a better future, gives us energy for many good deeds, unites us and makes us stronger in the face of all challenges. May Christmas bring us the celebration of realized hopes, mutual understanding and love in our common home,” the message of the greetings reads.



