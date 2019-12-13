A. Lukashenko presented revised plan for use of joint group of Belarus and Russia

The President met with Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Alexander Volfovich.



They presented to the head of state proposals on revising the plan for the use of the regional grouping of forces of Belarus and Russia. The regional grouping of the Union State is provided for the protection of borders in the western direction, its basis is the Armed Forces of our country. In Russia, forces and means have also been created. They will act together to protect two states in the event of a conflict or military action. Earlier, agreements were reached to update the plan for the use of the regional grouping, taking into account the situation on the western borders and in the world.



Similar work on updating the plan for the use of the regional grouping of forces is being carried out in Russia. The head of Russian state Vladimir Putin will also be informed about the results.