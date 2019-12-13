А. Lukashenko: Vaccination against COVID-19 in Belarus should not be compulsory

On August 12, the President is paying a working visit to Vitebsk Region. Alexander Lukashenko is visiting BelVitunifarm, the only enterprise of veterinary biological industry in Belarus.



The President was going to come here long ago. There is a good high-tech base here for the domestic production of a wide range of vaccines including the prospects of producing the Belarusian drug against coronavirus. Its development is in full swing. At the moment, a prototype of the vaccine is ready. A number of laboratory tests have been passed. Scientists propose to outline a strategy for further actions, including identification of potential sites for future vaccine production. For our country, this is an important work in the biotechnology development, it guarantees safety and independence from external supplies in the fight against coronavirus, and in the future against other infections as well. In general, the COVID-19 epidemic situation in the country is now under control. Timely medical care is provided, there is no shortage of protective equipment and vaccines, and the rate of vaccination is growing. There is only one unresolved task - creation of the domestic vaccine.

