А. Lukashenko greets personnel of City Children's Hospital No. 2 in Minsk, presents ultrasound equipment and answers questions

The main topics were raised today at the City Children's Hospital No. 2 in Minsk. The President visited the hospital on the eve of the "Day of the Medic". By the way, the hospital is 70 years old. In the morning, Alexander Lukashenko sent his congratulations to the staff, and a couple of hours later he came personally to see with his own eyes what has been done in recent years to improve еру medical care for young patients. And a lot has indeed been done! Three republican centers have been organized on the basis of the hospital: children's urology, nephrology and endocrinology, where children with severe diseases are treated. The hospital that was the first in our country to introduce the world-recognized kidney transplantation techniques. This means the second life for many little ones!

