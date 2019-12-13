New official internet-portal of the President of Belarus unveiled

A new website of the President of Belarus can already be visited in the Internet space. The site is located at president.gov.by. The resource has been developed by the Belarusian IT specialist.



Today, it is definitely the most visited site in Bynet. Much of what is published has not been seen by the general public at all. There is nothing superfluous in the visual design of the site so as not to distract users from the information. The main page shows the President's entire working week: meetings, appointments, and business trips. There are a lot of photos and videos. There are live broadcasts of major events with the head of state. Right on the site you can send your message to Alexander Lukashenko. You just need to click on the "Letter to the President" button.



There is a large presidential archive in the public access including pictures starting from the middle 90s, for example, the first press conference of Alexander Lukashenko after his election as President and the first All-Belarusian Assembly in 1996. The year 2000 was rich in international visits: Libya, Tajikistan, UAE, Israel, Palestine, Cuba. Our journalist colleagues will be able to take media content for their publications directly from the site. The brightest quotes of the President are collected on a separate page. You can also read what different world leaders said about the head of Belarus, for example, quotes by the leader of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, and the President of Russia. And if you've been dreaming to visit the Palace of Independence in Minsk, you should definitely visit the site. You can easily visit the hall where the Presidential inauguration took place and the place where large-scale meetings and negotiations with the world's politicians are held.



Section "President without a tie" presents Alexander Lukashenko in an informal atmosphere.



For example, he can be seen harvesting crops at his homestead or playing sports. These are unique photographs that haven't been published before. For example, Alexander Lukashenko in the circle of his big family. If you have not yet seen how the President is taking his grandchildren away from the kindergarten, then this section is for you!



Another section "President to Children" contains cognitive information about the state system, symbols, constitution, history of Belarus and the rights of the child.



Although the site is called presidential, the content is not only about the head of state!



For example, "Belarus" section contains the most relevant information about different spheres of life in our country, from economy and industry to culture and sports. Not only news about the President, but all sections will be continuously updated! Media-resource, as conceived by the developers, will be relevant and rich. You can access the presidential site from any device - versions are adapted for smartphones and tablets.



