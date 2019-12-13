3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
A. Lukashenko visits Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Pediatric Oncology, Hematology and Immunology on New Year's Eve and presents gifts to little patients
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
