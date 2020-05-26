President: It is important to ensure the sustainable operation of organizations and the social protection of their employees in the current epidemiological situation

Alexander Lukashenko stated that the pandemic had an impact on a number of industries, including the service sector.

The attendance at sports facilities and concert venues has fallen significantly. The Head of the State recalled that help will be provided for those, who have made every effort to get out of a difficult situation. Organizations need to maintain workplaces, look for new ways to make money.

President approved draft decree.

The Draft Decree proposed by the government suggests that some expenses to budget organizations will be reduced at the expense of budget funds. In case of involuntary downtime or underemployment, state employees of paid services organizations will be paid extra salaries to the minimum wage. Alexander Lukashenko supported the proposed approaches.



