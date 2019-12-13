А. Lukashenko: Doctors should become leaders in salaries growth among state employees

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko demanded the effective spending and an optimal approach to the work of medical institutions. He made the corresponding statement while visiting Semashko City Hospital № 1 in Orsha, BelTA informs.



Alexander Lukashenko was interested in details of the organization of medical care in health care facilities, including the work of emergency departments, the number and efficiency of operating rooms, treatment of patients in Orsha District in general.



Along with the necessity to ensure the accessibility of the entire range of medical services for the population, everything should be done in a reasonable and optimal way, the President pointed out. “Everything has to be optimal. It costs a lot of money," he said.



Alexander Lukashenko pointed out that the hospitals should not turn into health resorts and rest homes. The patients should stay in hospitals for an optimal amount of time.



"Money should be spent on doctors' salaries, their professional development and equipment. The operating rooms should be perfect," said the Belarusian leader.



