А. Lukashenko: Doctors, as well as teachers, are the core and the mirror of our society and the state

During his visit, Alexander Lukashenko talked to the staff of the 2nd children's hospital. The President thanked the doctors for their important and hard work. The Belarusian leader noted that doctors, as well as teachers, are the core of our society and the mirror of the state. They also talked about providing a day off for those who undergo medical examinations. What medical conversation today is possible without the topic of coronavirus? Belarus is working on its own vaccine against COVID-19. The drug is expected to be ready to repel future strains of coronavirus, which is now mutating literally day by day. Alexander Lukashenko handed over a certificate for an ultrasound diagnostic device to the 2nd City Clinical Children's Hospital.