A. Lukashenko presents BNTU with Order of Labor Glory and state awards to staff of university
Belarusian National Technical University celebrates its 100th anniversary today. The head of state came to congratulate the university on the anniversary. Alexander Lukashenko took part in a solemn meeting of the labor collective. BNTU is vital in engineering training in all areas from mechanical to space engineering. It has 16 faculties, 140 specialties. Students from all over the world come here for knowledge. BNTU has 17 500 students. Over a century, the university has trained more than 200 000 specialists.
The head of state presented the Order of Labor Glory to the Belarusian National Technical University. The university got this award for the first time in history. The anniversary is not the only reason, it is also about the recognition of the merits of the entire team for their significant contribution to the development of engineering and technical education and training of scientific personnel. The work of professionals today is also noted at the highest level. The President presented the staff of the university with state awards.
