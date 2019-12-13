A. Lukashenko expresses condolences to families of killed pilots near Baranovichi

This was announced by the press secretary of the President Natalia Eismont. The Head of State gave all the necessary instructions to investigate the disaster and is awaiting the results. The Minister of Defense was instructed to personally convey words of support from the President and provide all the necessary assistance to the families.

The plane crash in Baranovichi left no one indifferent."They took the trouble away, these are our angels, it is a pity that the guys died - they are real heroes," - this is what eyewitnesses say about the dead pilots. The events of "Baranovichi Spring", scheduled for May 21-22, have been canceled. One can honor the memory of the fallen pilots in the Church of the Myrrh-Bearing Women. Having shown courage and heroism, the pilots tried to take the aircraft away from the settlement. After making sure that the trajectory of the fall was outside the residential buildings, the pilots ejected. Unfortunately, both of them died. It would take heroism and high skills to land the plane, where it crashed.