3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
A. Lukashenko expresses condolences to families of killed pilots near Baranovichi
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko expressed his condolences to the families of the fallen pilots and took personal control over the investigation of the plane crash in Baranovichi.
This was announced by the press secretary of the President Natalia Eismont. The Head of State gave all the necessary instructions to investigate the disaster and is awaiting the results. The Minister of Defense was instructed to personally convey words of support from the President and provide all the necessary assistance to the families.
The plane crash in Baranovichi left no one indifferent."They took the trouble away, these are our angels, it is a pity that the guys died - they are real heroes," - this is what eyewitnesses say about the dead pilots. The events of "Baranovichi Spring", scheduled for May 21-22, have been canceled. One can honor the memory of the fallen pilots in the Church of the Myrrh-Bearing Women. Having shown courage and heroism, the pilots tried to take the aircraft away from the settlement. After making sure that the trajectory of the fall was outside the residential buildings, the pilots ejected. Unfortunately, both of them died. It would take heroism and high skills to land the plane, where it crashed.
The military plane of Lida assault airbase Yak-130 crashed. During the training flight, the crew discovered a technical malfunction. It is known that the flight was carried out by commander Major Andrey Nichiporchik and Lieutenant Nikita Kukonenko.
Lieutenant Nikita Kukonenko gave an interview to our colleagues from VoenTV and told them why he decided to become a pilot on January 12 this year.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Patriarch Kirill on his birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Olympic champion Antonina Koshel on her anniversary
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All