А. Lukashenko: I dream that Belarusians understood the policy I have to carry out

Love and justice, kindness and mercy, hope and compassion, forgiveness and faith. One of the deepest and most important holidays of the church calendar is celebrated around the world by Orthodox believers. Liturgies were held in all parishes of our country. And as the President said, this holiday, along with Easter, is a special and favorite one for him. Alexander Lukashenko lit a candle at the Church of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on Christmas. This memorial church is a real symbol of the spiritual rebirth. The President addressed the Belarusians once again this year.

Today the festive ringing of bells invited the faithful to celebrate Christmas within the walls of the new church. Among the first parishioners was the head of the state. The President lit a candle at the new Church of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross.

А. Alexander Lukashenko about Belarusians: the aspiration for honesty, decency and justice is in our blood

Alexander Lukashenko began his talk with the congregation with a rhetorical question - where are we going to?

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus: "Everyone who comes to church, follows peace, forgiveness, follows those Christian values that live in people. More than two thousand years ago Christmas became a certain point of reference of a new civilization, a new world order, where love, justice, kindness and mercy reign. These character traits are absolutely inherent in the Belarusian people. Some have more of them, some less. But in general, the desire for honesty, decency and fairness is in our blood.

The Church of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross was built on the ground, soaked in blood. During the Great Patriotic War, there was a prisoner-of-war camp on this place. Here they were brutally tortured, starved and killed. This place is a reminder of the 80 thousand victims.

А. Lukashenko: our whole Belarus is a monument to that war



Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus: "These are the people who have not betrayed, who have not surrendered. These are the people who fought and died during the Great Patriotic War. It's very important for us now. Our whole Belarus, as I often say, is a monument to that war. Well, we, the Belarusians, should not glorify Nazism, even in little things. We shouldn't! In the name of the memory of those who died. We should sacredly honor those people due to whom we live today.

Christmas is the holiday that defines a new life for at least a year ahead. Christmas is a good opportunity to make a fresh start. Christmas is an occasion to think about a bright future for us and our children.

President about Belarus and People's Unity

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus: "We have to raise our heads and think about our future. This is very relevant and very important. We must understand that only together can we save this piece of land, and our children will be able to live on their own land after us. In my New Year's message I already said that we can lose what we have. And worst of all, we could lose it irrevocably. We will go back to the way previous generations lived.

I really wish we wouldn't repeat the previous year. We needed this year to make us realize, to pick up our minds, and to think about the future. For us to see everyone around us, for us to be clear about who is who. We needed this year, but we needed it in the past. I don't want it to be repeated this year and next year."

President about the events in Washington

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus: "Who would have thought that tonight they would storm the Capitol, the citadel of world democracy. Who would have thought? No one. There is some justice on Trump's part, though. But it's bad. It's bad when people go on the offensive and die."

А. Lukashenko: we don't need any wars or clashes

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus: "I mean not us, who are standing here. I mean the small bunch that walks around Minsk today on weekends. I warned you: it's bad when they walk in the street, it's even worse when they walk in the yards, it will be unbearable when they come to your apartments. We must not allow this to happen. That is why I ask only one thing, that you understood and did not judge me right away. Try to understand. I am a man of peace. But I can't allow anyone to come here and openly destroy our home like this. So we must all come together and convince those who don't understand this today. We don't want any wars or confrontations. They will bring them to us, look, they will not give us a quiet life. No one will let us breathe freely, in the middle of Europe. This is a fight. And God forbid it should turn into a hot war in this territory of ours. That's what we can't allow. This is the main thing. And I ask for one thing - for understanding on your part.

Belarus is a unique country. It is an example of how to keep the interreligious and interethnic peace. Yes, we are small but cozy. There is enough space for everyone. It is so important for us to preserve Belarus for our children, too.

On this day we talk about light and sincere things. We light candles, a symbol of faith and love. Wepause our ambitions and think not only about ourselves, but at least about our loved ones.