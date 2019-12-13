A. Lukashenko listens to report by Minister of Health

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko listened by telephone to the report of Minister of Health Vladimir Karanik. The conversation was focused on cooperation with China in the fight against the spread of coronavirus infection and measures that are being taken in the country to minimize the threat of its transmission. The results of humanitarian assistance to China were also discussed.



The Ministry of Health took part in the formation of the cargo, which was delivered by two flights to Beijing. Cases of infection are not registered in our country. Vladimir Karanik also noted that all health care organizations have been highly alerted since January 30 and the necessary reserves of medicines and personal protective equipment have been created. The interaction of various departments to prevent the transmission of the virus was paid attention to. The President emphasized the need for comprehensive measures to organize such events. Actions should be effective, but not redundant.



