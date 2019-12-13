PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
A. Malkevich: Russia and Belarus should develop joint project to combat fakes and cyberbullying

Information attacks are now one of the main tools for destabilizing the situation. Cyber ​​bullying, harassment and calls for disturbances on the Internet are one of the main security threats in both Belarus and Russia.

Lack of anonymity in the NETWORK will help control all kinds of stuffing and fake news, for the distribution of which one will now have to be held responsible.

