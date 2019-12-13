PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
А. Prikhodko from lectern of People's Assembly: Working youth waiting for active support of employers

The destructive calls made from abroad in August and September were aimed at splitting the society. But we have not stopped the conveyors. Our industrial flagships continue to develop production and attract new personnel.

Working young people are waiting for the active support of employers. Locksmith Alexei Prikhodko spoke about this from the lectern of the People’s Assembly today.

