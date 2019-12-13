PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
A. Rahr: Belarus ready to send migrants back to their homeland, but they unwilling to return

Belarus is ready to send migrants from the country back to their homeland, but they are unwilling to return. Belavia airplanes can take migrants to Munich, if the European authorities are willing to do so, President Alexander Lukashenko said. Bavaria is not against accepting refugees, but the EU cannot agree on the organization of a humanitarian corridor. German political scientist Alexander Rahr stated that.

