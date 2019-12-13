EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Savinykh: We need to unite, because we won’t be able to survive alone

The CSTO mission is a peacekeeping mission. The entire expert community stresses it. That is what the organization was created for - to help each other in a difficult situation. There must be peace in the region. All parties are interested in it.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All