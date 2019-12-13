А. Savinykh on migration crisis: acting calmly, competently without falling for provocations

We have to be prepared for a long migration crisis, said the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, Andrei Savinykh, to the program "Clear Politics. Plus."

"We have information from the law enforcement bodies that the Belarusian authorities have detained 15 organizers of illegal migration," said the parliamentarian.

Among them, there are citizens of Lebanon, Ukraine, Poland, Germany and not a single Belarusian.

"These channels organize cross-border criminal groups, and this is extremely dangerous," noted the expert.

While responding to the comment of the TV host that Belarusians and Lukashenko, Putin and Erdogan are blamed for everything, the politician explained: "Here we encounter the propaganda in the first place. It's almost impossible for the European Union to admit that the EU members, Poland and Lithuania, behave illegally and improperly."

The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe Dunja Mijatovic has already sent letters to the Prime Ministers of Poland and Lithuania with the demand to stop humiliating migrants, the International Organization for Migration has a similar position, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees demands to allow his staff to visit migrants in Poland.

Realpolitik comes back

According to the parliamentarian, the whole system of international relations and international law is now collapsing at the initiative of the countries of the collective West: "They are withdrawing from agreements and starting to violate the principles that seemed unshakable 10-15 years ago. Nothing is working. In fact, we are going back to the beginning of 20th century in the era of Realpolitik, when foreign policy interests were pushed through solely by force. We are going into the period, when unions of states with military, political, economic potential dictate their will to those who are weaker. So, this political propaganda, which we hear with regard to Belarus, is an attempt to find somebody else to blame."

One more aspect is very important to understand here. Poland pursues a policy not only against Russia and Belarus, against the eastern direction. I think that Poland, obeying the geopolitical center in Washington, is also working against the interests of the European Union, slowing down its development in the hope to get some short-term resources from the Washington bosses. It should be taken into account that the flow of EU funding to Poland has now decreased.

Peripheral countries are a resource for the West

Why do accusations of using migrants as weapons not stand up to any criticism? The parliamentarian suggests looking at the figures: "Between one and two million illegal migrants enter the EU every year. Tens and even hundreds of thousands of people get through Morocco, Italy, Greece. By the way, we don't know how many people get through Ukraine. A figure of a few thousand people against this background is negligible. It causes us consternation, horror, because this is the first time we have encountered the real standards of European "democracy". But at large, it's not Belarus that receives the main flow," he said.

The West has never been interested in improving the social and economic conditions in the peripheral countries. They have always wanted to take resources, cheap labor in certain quantities and money. In the parliamentarian's view, the problem is different: “if secular national governments are strengthened in these countries, it becomes increasingly difficult to withdraw money. As a result, color revolutions and sometimes military interventions were used against these governments. Look at a number of radical Islamic movements. They are, in fact, all funded by the CIA. The task was rather to create chaos, difficult conditions. If it is not possible to break a strong leader, an intervention is organized. To do what? To weaken the governance and quietly withdraw the resources. Andrei Savinykh





The emergence of the ISIS and terrorist attacks across Europe, according to Andrei Savinykh, is a consequence: "The West is not a monolith either. The main beneficiaries of this system are the military-industrial and financial-industrial circles of the West. And the burden of migration, the burden of ISIS is borne by ordinary people, ordinary citizens of the same European Union. Here, we also see a split in positions within this collective West."

The politician is sure that we will not fall for provocations. This message was also heard in the President's words.

The deployment of tanks and other military equipment near the borders of Belarus is certainly a provocation. Therefore, we should act calmly and competently and not fall for provocations. I'm quite skeptical about the possibility of a quick solution to this situation. Let's look at what is happening in Turkey. There are still 5 million migrants there, despite the fact that Erdoğan managed to negotiate with the EU about the financing of their stay in Turkey. This has been going on for at least six years. Of course, I am referring to the official data on migrants,” the parliamentarian said.

"We are not part of this problem at all. We are not a source country and we are not a destination country for migrants. They don't want to stay in Belarus. If you look at the attitude to migrants by international standards, the position of Belarus is fully consistent with the position of international organizations in charge of this process," said the politician.

According to the expert, the problem is that even international organizations are unable to put pressure on the authorities of Poland, Lithuania and the EU as a whole. And this means that Belarus should in principle think about how to facilitate the existence of these people who are stuck at the border. "But we have to prepare for a long migration crisis. Unfortunately, this is the reality we have to face," stated the parliamentarian.