Andrei Savinykh: West arrogated itself the right to teach others

Attempts by Western countries to impose certain models of behavior on other states have caused serious shifts in international relations, undermining the values of sovereignty and independence. Democratic slogans are widely used as a tool of political and economic pressure. The true purpose of such a policy was discussed on Belarusian Radio with Andrei Savinykh, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus.

The West endowed itself with the right to teach others

Over the past 20-30 years, a group of collective Western states has arrogated itself the right to teach other nations and demand from them to follow the Western model of development. But this model is based on economic development, which is essentially hierarchical and neocolonial. The West has also claimed the right to interfere in the activities of sovereign states, telling them how to organize their lives. Mostly they present this as an effort to improve the world situation. Although we see that in reality such improvement does not happen. In fact, we see that because of the current financial system, economic resources are being washed out of the periphery, out of developing countries and appropriated by the financial centers, the function of which is performed by this small number of Western countries. But today this system is in severe crisis. Because of this, these countries are trying to change the world order. They want the system to be built on different principles, but at the same time to remain hierarchical.

TNC not interested in national states

How does this happen? The modern mode of production, modern economic activity has led to the creation of huge financial transnational corporations. TNC now operate in every country in the world. In fact, they are not interested in the existence of nation-states. They see nation-states as a kind of obstacles, as barriers to more profits from different parts of the world. Therefore, they want the world order to be based on certain rules that would be beneficial to the activities of these TNC, and the role of nation-states would be minimized. So we see a significant effort to change the principles of international relations.

Private property is sacred

I will give you two examples. There is not a single democratic country that violates the right of private property. Private property is sacred. Why is it sacred? Because it protects the values and money of wealthy families that have existed for hundreds of years. In fact, this system supports economic and financial inequality.

The way political parties are financed

The second example is the way political parties are financed. Everyone has noticed that political parties, especially in the U.S., are funded in such a way that they are literally forced to protect the interests of the rich. Why is that? Because of the funding that comes from the rich. For example, if someone wants to be president of the United States, he needs a fund of one billion dollars.

If you realize this, the next logical conclusion is that the West uses the Western model of democracy as a weapon against developing countries or countries with a different social and cultural development.

Introducing such a Western model with internal problems in developing countries leads to social disorganization and social conflicts, rather than to the development of sustainable democratic traditions. The collective West has understood this and uses it as an instrument of control.

Democratic institutions are important for the development of a country

In principle, we should understand that democratic institutions are important for the development of the country. They are a necessity for us. But we have to develop them according to our national traditions, and we have to implement them in such a way that they stimulated the development, improved people's well-being and protected their economic and social rights. We cannot simply import models from other countries of the world and hope that it will work in our country. This is impossible. There are many examples that have proven that it does not work in reality. We can't take a Western model. Especially if we know that they use it as a weapon to socially disorient our country, to gain control, to impose external control and dictate to us what to do. It is obvious to specialists, but perhaps imperceptible to ordinary people that usually behind such plans there is an attempt of gaining control over the economic and financial resources of the country.

When we talk about the nature of political conflict in the future, we all take World War II as an example. We think that World War III will also be in the form of a big battlefield with thousands and thousands of miles of fronts, fighting with tanks and artillery. In fact this is not true.

The war is moving into the economic and information fields