А. Shpakovsky: Situation at the border is complicated and dangerous

Belarus is located in a region which today has become a crossroads of interests of several powers, which means that the risks associated with maintaining independence in geopolitics and territorial integrity have increased manifold. Updating the concept of national security is a natural evolutionary



Alexander Shpakovsky, political scientist, director of the Analytical center "Actual Concept":



“The challenges and threats that Belarus faces at the present stage are not some specific process against our country. This is a global process, including the fact that the world has clearly entered the stage of forming some other order than the one that has existed up to that point. They dictate the need to change the fundamental strategic documents in the field of national security. It is necessary to outline as frankly as possible the risks that the Belarusian state and society will face.”



"The situation for our country is complicated and dangerous. We see the creation of offensive groups equipped with offensive-type weapons. Budgets, especially those of Poland, military budgets, exceed our capabilities many times over. Long-range artillery, aviation, multiple rocket launchers, tanks are being purchased, fists of the directions of the main strike are being created in terms of military art, military science. We understand that this will develop further, so there is a great threat of dragging Belarus into the war space. In addition, I want to draw your attention, especially in the territories of neighboring states, armed formations are created from our citizens with extremist tendencies, which are included in the structure of, say, the National Guard of Ukraine. And if militarily we understand very well that these armed formations by virtue of their small number, low level of training are not a threat, the threat is that this kind of process is supported by governmental circles and special services of neighboring countries. Moreover, the spokesmen of these extremist structures openly express their readiness to attack the Republic of Belarus and to unleash a civil war with the purpose of changing the constitutional order."



А. Shpakovsky: A higher level of responsibility is required from each official



"We understand that the conflict is entering a new phase. Instead of de-escalation, the situation is escalating, and Belarus is a frontline state in this situation. This situation requires an increased level of responsibility from every official," said the political analyst.



