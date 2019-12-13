3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
А. Shved: Destructive forces use Nazism to radicalise situation in Belarus
Belarusians want to live in peace and harmony, to avoid violence and to respect the historical memory. And Belarusians at different times defended these seemingly basic rights of any nation. But, we are being tested again by Nazism.
Prosecutor General Andrey Shved commented on the laws on inadmissibility of Nazism rehabilitation and counteraction to extremism. The documents expand the content of the term 'Nazi symbols and attributes'. They also deal with the main directions of preventing the spread of the banned ideology.
President
All
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All