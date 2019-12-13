PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
А. Shved: Destructive forces use Nazism to radicalise situation in Belarus

Belarusians want to live in peace and harmony, to avoid violence and to respect the historical memory. And Belarusians at different times defended these seemingly basic rights of any nation. But, we are being tested again by Nazism.

Prosecutor General Andrey Shved commented on the laws on inadmissibility of Nazism rehabilitation and counteraction to extremism. The documents expand the content of the term 'Nazi symbols and attributes'. They also deal with the main directions of preventing the spread of the banned ideology.

