A. Shved and I. Krasnov sign number of bilateral documents
The interaction of the Prosecutor General's Office of Belarus with Russian counterparts is on the broadest agenda. It concerns the protection of the constitutional order, the interests of business, countering cybercrimes and drug trafficking, environmental safety and the prevention of domestic violence. Andrei Shved and Igor Krasnov signed a number of bilateral documents, including a plan of joint activities for the next year and the creation of a working group to return foreign overdue receivables to Belarusian enterprises. Certain successes have already been achieved in this direction, but a lot of work is still ahead. As it was emphasized at the meeting today, Russia is the main partner in international legal cooperation. This year, more than 4 000 requests for legal assistance in criminal cases were sent. There are 154 petitions for extradition of persons for criminal prosecution or execution of a sentence among them.
The case on investigation of the criminal case on the genocide of the population of Belarus during the Great Patriotic War stands out. Andrei Shved notes that there is a huge amount of work ahead with Russian archival materials, which contain evidence of the crimes of the fascist invaders. A number of other events are also planned, including the exchange of methods for investigating such crimes. Information has already been collected on more than 400 living SS soldiers in 17 states. "They have committed crimes against civilians here and must be punished, " the Prosecutor General of Belarus stressed.
