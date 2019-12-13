A. Shved and I. Krasnov sign number of bilateral documents

The interaction of the Prosecutor General's Office of Belarus with Russian counterparts is on the broadest agenda. It concerns the protection of the constitutional order, the interests of business, countering cybercrimes and drug trafficking, environmental safety and the prevention of domestic violence. Andrei Shved and Igor Krasnov signed a number of bilateral documents, including a plan of joint activities for the next year and the creation of a working group to return foreign overdue receivables to Belarusian enterprises. Certain successes have already been achieved in this direction, but a lot of work is still ahead. As it was emphasized at the meeting today, Russia is the main partner in international legal cooperation. This year, more than 4 000 requests for legal assistance in criminal cases were sent. There are 154 petitions for extradition of persons for criminal prosecution or execution of a sentence among them.