A. Shved: Nazism and genocide have no statute of limitations

Nazism and genocide have no statute of limitations. The Prosecutor General of Belarus stated this in an exclusive interview with our TV channel. Andrei Shved participates in the conference of the heads of the Prosecutor's Offices of European countries in St. Petersburg. Now our General Prosecutor's Office is conducting a large-scale investigation of the genocide of the population of the BSSR during the Great Patriotic War. More than 4 000 living witnesses of the post-Soviet space have already been interviewed and this work continues. Now a special investigative group is collecting information where these persons live in order to have time to interrogate them, document the testimony and then submit them to the international tribunal.