A. Shved: Nazism and genocide have no statute of limitations
Nazism and genocide have no statute of limitations. The Prosecutor General of Belarus stated this in an exclusive interview with our TV channel. Andrei Shved participates in the conference of the heads of the Prosecutor's Offices of European countries in St. Petersburg. Now our General Prosecutor's Office is conducting a large-scale investigation of the genocide of the population of the BSSR during the Great Patriotic War. More than 4 000 living witnesses of the post-Soviet space have already been interviewed and this work continues. Now a special investigative group is collecting information where these persons live in order to have time to interrogate them, document the testimony and then submit them to the international tribunal.
Andrei Shved, Prosecutor General of Belarus:
You can learn more about the large-scale investigation of the genocide of the Belarusian population during the war, New criminal cases and cooperation between the Prosecutor's Offices of Belarus and Russia in the prevention of cybercrimes in Andrei Shved's interview to our TV channel this Sunday.
