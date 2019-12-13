А. Sikorsky: How could journalists identify voice of alleged KGB officer in air-traffic control point without expertise?

The collective West itself is no longer hiding the fact that a real hybrid war has been unleashed against our country. European officials and their overseas curators cannot forget their failure in 2020 and keep trying to put pressure on our country. Although it is already obvious to everybody: behind the loud words about democracy there is banal personal benefit and enrichment. For example, the air blockade of Belarus is not just a political decision, for some it is a way to weaken a competitor.







The air blockade of Belarus is an unfair fight with a competitor.

A recent fiction of The New York Times about an alleged KGB officer, who coordinated the landing of the Ryanair airplane in the control tower, appeared when the Belarusian side had requested from our Polish partners and the ICAO the objective data: conversations of the Vilnius air traffic controller with the pilot and the crew members' communication inside the cabin. By the way, the American publication has not yet presented any evidence that the alleged air traffic controller really existed





А. Sikorsky: We have all the protocols of who says what in the control room

Director of the Aviation Department of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Belarus Artem Sikorski also notes that Minsk has provided ICAO with all the data and all the records of talks, unlike our European partners. Therefore, experts can't even compare the records of Minsk and Vilnius. It is also not clear how exactly, without expertise, The New York Times journalists identified the alleged KGB employee from the recordings.