A. Sosnovsky: Poland's actions resemble preparations for a military operation

Warsaw's actions towards the refugees on the Belarusian-Polish border violate all the international law and norms of humanism. Such an opinion was expressed by editor-in-chief of the Internet publication World Economy, political analyst Alexander Sosnovsky to our TV channel.

The expert also stressed that the mobilization and pulling of military forces to our border looks more like a preparation for a military operation, rather than a rescue operation.


