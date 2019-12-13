3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Latest information on situation at Polish-Belarusian border
The situation on the border continues to be extremely tense. According to reports, refugees spent another frosty night in tents, warming themselves by the fire and in sleeping bags on the frozen ground. Obviously, any spark would be enough for a full-scale conflict. And this cannot be allowed at all. But the Polish security forces continue provocations, which may lead to terrible global consequences.
There is shocking footage of brutal aggression to migrants. Polish law enforcers beat half to death the refugees, who seek salvation and peace in Europe and throw them back behind the barbed wire. The video shows Kurdish with multiple wounds on their heads and arms. And all these are signs of physical violence. As the victims told our border guards, they were detained in the territory of Poland, where they tried to ask for protection and refugee status. But instead they were subjected to brutal force and threats. By some miracle, they did not die, lying in their own blood on the cold ground.
Poland increasing military contingent on the border
And today it became known that Poland increased the number of soldiers on the border up to 15 thousand. Yesterday, the Polish military attache was summoned to the Defense Ministry. The colonel was told once again that regional confidence and security measures provide for notification and invitation of Belarusian observers for military activities, in which more than 6,000 soldiers are involved.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All