The situation on the border continues to be extremely tense. According to reports, refugees spent another frosty night in tents, warming themselves by the fire and in sleeping bags on the frozen ground. Obviously, any spark would be enough for a full-scale conflict. And this cannot be allowed at all. But the Polish security forces continue provocations, which may lead to terrible global consequences.



There is shocking footage of brutal aggression to migrants. Polish law enforcers beat half to death the refugees, who seek salvation and peace in Europe and throw them back behind the barbed wire. The video shows Kurdish with multiple wounds on their heads and arms. And all these are signs of physical violence. As the victims told our border guards, they were detained in the territory of Poland, where they tried to ask for protection and refugee status. But instead they were subjected to brutal force and threats. By some miracle, they did not die, lying in their own blood on the cold ground.



Poland increasing military contingent on the border



And today it became known that Poland increased the number of soldiers on the border up to 15 thousand. Yesterday, the Polish military attache was summoned to the Defense Ministry. The colonel was told once again that regional confidence and security measures provide for notification and invitation of Belarusian observers for military activities, in which more than 6,000 soldiers are involved.



