А. Talai: There is nothing sacred when dirty political technologies are used
Dirty technologies are also applied. The Belarusian maidan activists send women, children and even the old men and people with disabilities to the streets.
Our paralympian and public figure Alexey Talay sent his address to mothers, guardians and people with disabilities. It should be noted that 570 thousand people with disabilities live in our country today. In order to support them, the state annually allocates funds: these are benefits, privileges, as well as a 90% discount on the purchase of medicines, sanatorium treatment, provision of rehabilitation equipment, free travel, benefits for housing and communal services. For 9 months of this year, state support for people with disabilities amounted to 2 billion 300 million rubles..
